Robert “Bob” Mathot, 83, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at home in Winona.

Bob was born May 18, 1936, in Winona, to Hector and Irene (Gerecke). He was best known for his love of antiques, auctions, and finding old treasures, along with college basketball and the Minnesota Twins and Vikings.

He is survived by his brother, John (Gail) of Palm Springs, Calif.; his daughter, Gretchen (Steven Farro); sons, Mark (Laurie) and Tim (Bethany); along with his grandchildren, Derrick (Kim) and Chris (Jill); and five great-grandchildren.

The family is following Bob’s wishes for cremation, no service or gathering at a later date.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.