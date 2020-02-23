Robert “Bob” Malin, 80, of Winona passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Spring Valley Health Care Center in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
He and his twin brother, Dick, were born April 27, 1939, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Fred and Theresa (Penchi) Malin. Growing up on a farm near Winona, Bob became an expert at fixing cars and even worked on a Daytona pit crew at one time. He was also extremely proud of the home he built on a piece of land located on the family farm. Bob honorably served his country with the U.S. Army.
Bob was employed as a truck driver for many years and will be remembered for his excellent memory for places and faces. He loved to drive, often going for breakfast in Iowa and dinner in Wisconsin, all on the same day. Recently, while living in Houston, he became well known around town for his daily excursions on his motorized wheelchair.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob is lovingly survived by his siblings, Jane (Don) Anderson, Edith Ratajczyk, Fred (Eva) Malin Jr., Marty (Julia) Malin, Tom Malin, Mike Malin and Steve Malin; two grandchildren, Amber Wundrow and Ashley Anderson; nieces and nephews, Christy (Brad) Ronnenberg, Michael Flynn, Tim Flynn, Tyler Malin, Jody (Rod) Stormoen, Joel (Breanna) Malin, Dan (Lill) Ratajczyk, Kevin Ratajczyk and Renea (Stephen) Votruba; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Richard (Dick); and sister-in-law, Karen Malin.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home’s new location at 376 East Sarnia St., in Winona, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9, of Winona, will provide military honors at 3 p.m. Following the military honors, a luncheon and reception will be held at the Winona American Legion Club, 302 East Sarnia St. Bob will be laid to rest in the spring.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Bob’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.