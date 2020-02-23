Robert “Bob” Malin, 80, of Winona passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Spring Valley Health Care Center in Spring Valley, Minnesota.

He and his twin brother, Dick, were born April 27, 1939, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Fred and Theresa (Penchi) Malin. Growing up on a farm near Winona, Bob became an expert at fixing cars and even worked on a Daytona pit crew at one time. He was also extremely proud of the home he built on a piece of land located on the family farm. Bob honorably served his country with the U.S. Army.

Bob was employed as a truck driver for many years and will be remembered for his excellent memory for places and faces. He loved to drive, often going for breakfast in Iowa and dinner in Wisconsin, all on the same day. Recently, while living in Houston, he became well known around town for his daily excursions on his motorized wheelchair.

Bob is lovingly survived by his siblings, Jane (Don) Anderson, Edith Ratajczyk, Fred (Eva) Malin Jr., Marty (Julia) Malin, Tom Malin, Mike Malin and Steve Malin; two grandchildren, Amber Wundrow and Ashley Anderson; nieces and nephews, Christy (Brad) Ronnenberg, Michael Flynn, Tim Flynn, Tyler Malin, Jody (Rod) Stormoen, Joel (Breanna) Malin, Dan (Lill) Ratajczyk, Kevin Ratajczyk and Renea (Stephen) Votruba; as well as other relatives and friends.