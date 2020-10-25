ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn./BIRCHWOOD, Wis. — Robert “Bob” George McQueen, 89, of Birchwood and recently St. Louis Park died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home with his family. Born March 4, 1931, in Winona to parents Kenneth Alexander McQueen and Margaret Caroline Petersen. Lifelong traits acquired from his father, ethics and integrity, doing things right, no shortcuts or fudging. From his mother, caring and taking an interest in others, whatever their background, making them feel comfortable. Built long lasting friendships through school, the Y and Scouting. An Eagle Scout who at age 14, via trooper ship, attended the first world jamboree in France, after World War II. Enjoyed athletics, lettering in basketball at St. Mary’s College, and track and basketball at Macalester College. Early in his career worked in sales for Armstrong Cork Co., assigned to the Pacific NW, where he met his wife, BJ.

They returned to Winona in 1961. He managed and then owned R.D. Cone Co. Hardware, a family business, dedicated time to his church and to several Winona business and community boards and developed strong friendships, serving on the Minnesota/Dakotas Retail Hardware Association Board for 11 years. On the side, Bob and his good friend, Bill Wieczorek, had fun as partners in commercial and residential real estate development.