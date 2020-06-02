Robert Alfred Hoodecheck

His graduation from the University of Notre Dame, with a bachelor of philosophy in commerce, fostered his lifelong love for the fighting Irish. Following his commencement, he served two years in the Army, as secretary to the Commanding General at Fort Hood, Texas. After his honorable discharge, he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Georgetown University Law Center. His first position was clerking for a judge in Saint Paul, then he served as a Winona prosecutor and associate with Brehmer and McMahon, for a couple of years. He married Jane Schneider in September 1960 and moved to St. Paul, where he decided to follow in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps and began his banking career at American National Bank and Trust Company, where he ultimately served as a vice president. Bob, Jane and their three daughters, Sara, Nancy and Amy, relocated to Winona, for him to serve as vice president at Winona National and Savings Bank. Jane died in 1977, following a long illness. In 1980, Bob was blessed to marry Suzanne Jelense Hoodecheck. They had two daughters, Rebecca and Kathryn, which kept him young for many years. Bob retired as president of Winona National and Savings Bank, continuing his role as a board member for several years. Throughout his life, he actively supported his community through his service to the Diocese of Winona, the United Way, Kiwanis and many other organizations.