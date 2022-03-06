 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert A. Ries

MINNEAPOLIS — Bob passed away peacefully, leaving behind a daughter, Karen Ries; sisters: Kay Ries, Patricia Brown (Charles), and Lynn Diaz (Andres); niece, Elizabeth; and nephews: Tyler and Eric.

A Navy veteran, he loved to travel, play billiards, and watch basketball. He had a varied career in business, teaching, and also owned a billiard parlor. He had an amazing memory, a passion for history, and wrote the book “Who Really Killed Kennedy?”

He lived in many places, but his heart was in Winona.

