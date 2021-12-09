 Skip to main content
Robert A. “Bob” Oslie

MELROSE WI—Robert A. “Bob” Oslie, 83, of Melrose/North Bend, WI, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, MN. He was surrounded and comforted by his family who loved him deeply.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the North Bend Presbyterian Church, W16088 Hwy 54, Melrose, WI, 54642.

Pastor Allen Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow in the North Bend Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Friday, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, both at the North Bend Presbyterian Church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

