Rita Mary (Gaulke) Kosidowski was born July 2, 1938, the daughter of Edwin and Valeria (Wieczorek) Gaulke in Winona. She attended St. Stanislaus grade school and graduated from Winona Cotter High School in 1956.

After her marriage to her high school sweetheart, John “Jack” Kosidowski, Sept. 8, 1956, in Winona, they lived in many different places across the country including, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, Wyoming, and Minneapolis, before returning to Winona, in 1991. While living in Minneapolis, she worked as a retail clerk at a gift shop and in Winona, she worked for the Great Surplus store for several years. Rita enjoyed reading, bowling, spending time with family and she loved a good mystery show.

Rita died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Algona. She was 81.

Rita is survived by her husband, John “Jack” Kosidowski of Algona; son, Matthew Kosidowski of Crystal, Minn.; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Bradley; and sister, Betty Walker.

Funeral services for Rita Kosidowski will be held at noon Saturday, March 7, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Algona, Iowa. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday. Memorials can be made to Donate Life America, in her name. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.