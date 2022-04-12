Rita Ann Pehler

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI—Rita Ann (Scholmeier) Pehler, 95 of Fountain City, WI, passed away peacefully at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI on April 8, 2022.

Rita was born in Fountain City on July 24, 1926, the youngest child of Stella (Landwehr) and Alois Scholmeier. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Fountain City High School. On October 8, 1949, she married William R. Pehler of Winona.

Rita worked at the Winona Knitting Mills in her early years. Following the death of her husband in 1974, she became a partner in Waterways Winona & Winona Fleeting Company.

She is survived by her daughters: Patricia (Mike Christopher) of Monument, CO and Sandy (Joe) Reed, Fountain City; grandchildren: James Reed and Kaitlin (Dan) Esser; and a great-grandson, Sebastian Esser, many relatives, friends and her feline companion, Ebby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings: Lucille, Mary and James.

Rita was a life-long citizen of Fountain City and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fountain City. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fountain City.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI.