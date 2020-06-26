× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard “Rich” Heaser, 54, of Winona passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Saint Mary Hospital, of kidney failure.

Richard Thomas Heaser born May 27, 1966, in St. Louis, Mo., to Donald and Margaret Heaser. Rich had many hobbies, which include camping, fishing, going to the casino with his sisters and especially loved spending time with his many nieces (Makenna) and nephews. He also really enjoyed cooking, he especially was good at making fried chicken that everyone loved.

Richard is survived by his 13 brothers and sisters, Edward (Marla) of Rollingstone, Michelle of La Crosse, Wis., Julie (Jeff) Peterson of St. Charles, Mark (Jena) of Medford, Minn., Frank of Winona, Patricia (Brian) Simpson of Eyota, Minn., John (Tina) of Winona, Anne (Dennis) Trogstad of Eyota, Lisa (Brian) of St. Peter, Mo., Noah of La Crosse, Joe (Madeline) of Rochester, Minn., Chris of Rochester, and Peter of Rochester; and 97 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret; his sisters, Bonita and Margo; and great-grandparents.

The family will be doing a private service due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, family would like any donations sent to the National Kidney Foundation.