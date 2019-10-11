Richard (Dick) John Reed died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He was born Aug. 19, 1932, in Winona, to Harold (Tom) Reed and Margaret (Peggy) (Thorpe) Reed.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He married Marian Fruechte of Eitzen, Minnesota, on Sept. 3, 1955, graduated from Winona College with a B.S., taught wood shop in Alden, Albert Lea, and White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and taught marine and small engine at Faribault Vocational School before retiring in 1989 and moving to Kila, Montana, where he started a gun shop. They moved to Kalispell in 2017.
Dick loved to hunt, golf, fish, snowmobile and garage saleing with his family and friends. He was very much a handyman and loved working in his shop. He was able to share with his family a memorable summer at the Arctic Circle Lodge on Canada’s Great Bear Lake where he worked as a mechanic. Dick and Marian spent many winters golfing with friends in Mesa, Arizona. There were many prairie dog “hunting” adventures with family and friends in Central Montana. He organized and hosted many wonderful family reunions with his brothers and sister and their families. He told great stories and was known for his good-natured ribbing.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and two brothers, Raymond (Kip) and David; and Jocko Bear, his best and last dog. He is survived by his wife, Marian; and their children, Michael of Kila, Cheryl and husband, Logan Haney of Hungry Horse, and Daryl and Beth of Helena; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Jean Kalmes of Rolling Stone; brother, Harold; and wife, Barb of Gooding, Idaho; and brother, Phillip and his wife, Nedra of Forks, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.