OSPREY, Fla. — Richard Phillip Pettit, 76, of Osprey passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. He was born to Richard and Mary Pettit Oct. 1, 1944, in Winona. Richard was a general agent for Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance. He enjoyed kayak fishing and golf and was an Elder at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sarasota.

Surviving family members include his wife, Jane, who will remember him as a loving husband; daughter, Jennifer Marshall (Phil); son, Greg; brothers, Danny (Kelly) and Paul (Kim); aunt, Sandy Hodges; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Suzi Pettit; and daughter-in-law, Mamie Pettit.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations are requested to be made to The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sarasota, TideWell Hospice, or the Oral Cancer Foundation.