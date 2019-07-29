MINNESOTA CITY — Richard M. Hohensee, 78, of Minnesota City passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 20, 1941, in Winona, to Melvin and Leona (Curtis) Hohensee and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Richard was united in marriage with Judith Merchlewitz Dec. 29, 1962, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona.
Richard honorably served his country with the U.S. Army and was an employee of the Winona County Highway Department for 35 years. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Minnesota City and he also served on the Minnesota City Council for 20 years.
Richard’s passion was baseball. It was evident in the countless hours he spent building the field in Minnesota City, to give the kids a place to play, which was very important to him. He helped start the town baseball program and coached hundreds of kids during a 20 plus year period. One of his favorite pastimes was Minnesota Twins baseball — if he wasn’t watching the game, he was listening to it.
Dad will be remembered for teaching his sons and grandchildren to hunt and fish. He took us to Rollingstone Dam, Denzer Meadow, Sandy Hook, Straight Slew, Box Dam, Schneider’s, the Big Island, and, of course, The Bottoms, just to name a few. These were places we all grew to love. Thanks, pops! After retirement, Dad pursued his interest in woodworking — we all will cherish the items he created for us.
Richard is lovingly survived by his wife, Judy; children, Tracy (Mike) Gardner, and their children, Abby, Sam and Megan; Jay Hohensee; Todd (fiancée, Patty Eason) Hohensee, and his son, Zak; Jeff (Mary) Hohensee, and their children, Ellie, Rachel and Ben; and Tony (Jodi) Hohensee, and their children, Alyx and Arron; sisters, Carol (Wayne) Hanson and Diane (Robert) Keller; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. The Rev. David Eckert will officiate. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Minnesota City, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 will provide military honors. Following the burial, a luncheon and reception will be held in the hall of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Minnesota City. Pallbearers will be Richard’s grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to St. Anne Extended Healthcare or to Winona Health Hospice Services. Online condolences or memories may be left for Richard’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
“See ya later, Grampa!”