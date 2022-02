LEWISTON, MN—Richard J. Tews, age 89, of rural Lewiston, MN, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Benedictine—St. Anne in Winona.

Visitation 1:00 PM until services at 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church—Silo, rural Lewiston, with burial in the church cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.