ROCHESTER, Minn./WINONA — Richard “Dick” M. Seeling, 89, of Rochester and formerly of Winona, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, Rochester. He was as resident of the Rochester area since the early 1980s.
Richard was born to Harold and Evelyn (Haave) Seeling Feb. 20, 1931. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1949. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer USS Perry and was honorably discharged. Richard married Elizabeth Ann Lueders Oct. 2, 1954. They had six children and later divorced. He then married Arlene Klopp and after her passing, married Helen Roberts.
As a young adult, Richard worked as a commercial fisherman and trapper, with his father and uncles. He was an avid hunter. Richard worked as a lithographer for Jones & Kroeger, La Crosse Printing, Hal Leonard Music and Davies Printing. He retired at age 72. He enjoyed and participated in football, boxing, fishing, competitive bowling, fast-pitch softball, wine making, weightlifting, cooking, canning, gardening, remodeling, and jigsaw and word find puzzles. He was an officer and lifetime member of Winona and Rochester Eagles Clubs and active member of the VFW and American Legion. He volunteered for Eagles Cancer Telethons, and was a chef for Eagle’s events such as picnics, chicken and steak fry’s, and potato pancake breakfasts.
Richard was infamous for his spicy food, outrageous costumes for Halloween and New Year’s Eve, off-tune singing and jokes. He was a hardcore Green Bay Packers fan and team owner since 2011. He was known in the family to have the fastest pitch of a crumpled wrapping paper ball on Christmas day. He had a joy for life, and was playful with his grandchildren, bringing about his nickname, “Silly Grandpa.”
He is survived by his six children, Susan (John) Seeling-Ridilla, Karen (Tim) Seeling McInnis, Wanda (Tom) Ryan, Anita Seeling, Joni Seeling and Jeff (Bev) Seeling; seven grandchildren, Holly, Sheena (Adam), Shaun (Sarah), Alex, Kevin, Kylie, and Claire; four great-grandchildren, Riley, Amelia, Matthew, and Primrose; sisters, Jeane Hubbard and Carole Tschumper.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn; sister, Lois Hipps; and his wives, Elizabeth, Arlene and Helen.
The funeral services will be at noon Friday, July 3, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona, with the visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion Post 9, Winona.
Throughout his long battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), Richard volunteered to be a test patient for residents at Mayo, to see if they would properly diagnose the illness. In lieu of flowers or money, please consider donating to PKD research or similar non-curable illnesses.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
