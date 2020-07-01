× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn./WINONA — Richard “Dick” M. Seeling, 89, of Rochester and formerly of Winona, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, Rochester. He was as resident of the Rochester area since the early 1980s.

Richard was born to Harold and Evelyn (Haave) Seeling Feb. 20, 1931. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1949. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer USS Perry and was honorably discharged. Richard married Elizabeth Ann Lueders Oct. 2, 1954. They had six children and later divorced. He then married Arlene Klopp and after her passing, married Helen Roberts.

As a young adult, Richard worked as a commercial fisherman and trapper, with his father and uncles. He was an avid hunter. Richard worked as a lithographer for Jones & Kroeger, La Crosse Printing, Hal Leonard Music and Davies Printing. He retired at age 72. He enjoyed and participated in football, boxing, fishing, competitive bowling, fast-pitch softball, wine making, weightlifting, cooking, canning, gardening, remodeling, and jigsaw and word find puzzles. He was an officer and lifetime member of Winona and Rochester Eagles Clubs and active member of the VFW and American Legion. He volunteered for Eagles Cancer Telethons, and was a chef for Eagle’s events such as picnics, chicken and steak fry’s, and potato pancake breakfasts.