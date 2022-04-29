BROOMFIELD, CO—Richard (Dick) John Behling, 75, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022 from declining health.

Dick was born to Ralph and Julie Behling of Winona, Minnesota. After graduating from Winona High School in 1964, he attended Winona State College and received a doctorate in biochemistry from North Dakota State University. Dick pursued a long career in pharmaceuticals that saw him and his family relocated to several cities throughout the Midwest and West. Upon retiring from Amgen in Thousand Oaks, California, he returned to Colorado in 2005.

Dick enjoyed golfing and hunting throughout his life. He was an avid reader and could often be found watching the news while reading the paper. His intellectual, stoic nature was a comfort to many and will be missed by all.

Survived by partner, Lynn Blaney; brother, David R. Behling; son, David Behling; daughter, Jennifer Behling; and three grandchildren: Braydon, Peyton and Rylan.

A private memorial will be held at the residence of Dick and Lynn in Broomfield, CO. Donations in his honor can be made to The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.