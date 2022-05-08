SHEBOYGAN, Minn. — Richard “Dick” J. Wiczek, 83, of Sheboygan passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. He was born June 22, 1938, in Winona, Minn., to the late Al and Arlene (Panzer) Wiczek. Dick graduated from The University of Minnesota the Minneapolis Campus.

On June 25, 1993, he was united in marriage to Karen Fuhrmann. Dick worked for 47 years in the Food Service Equipment Business, starting his career with Aslesens and retiring as President of Wiczek & Associates.

Dick was a MN Gophers Fan. He enjoyed all sports and reading. Dick also loved spending time on his boat with his family and friends at their lake home.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of nearly 30 years Karen, his sister Liz Houlding and her family, his six children: Lynn, Lisa, Matt, Mitch, Mark and Leah and their families. He loved spending time with his 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dick is also lovingly survived by the extended Fuhrmann family.

A private family service will be held later this summer.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Autism Speaks in Dick’s name.

Karen would like to express her gratitude to the Town of Sheboygan First Responders and the fabulous ICU staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

Please visit our website to share your stories and leave your condolences for the family at www.ballhornchapels.com.