BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Richard (Dick) E. Holmay, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 91 at home in Bloomington, Minn.
Dick was born December 13, 1929 in Winona, Minn., to Edward and Mary (Cieminski)) Holmay. He graduated from Cotter High School and received his undergraduate degree from St. Mary’s University, both in Winona, Minn. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. On April 7, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary Margaret Schultz, in Winona, Minn. He later obtained an MBA from Marquette University at Milwaukee, Wis., and enjoyed a long, successful career with Honeywell.
He enjoyed traveling which began with an assignment on Saipan, Marianna Islands after he and Mary were married and continued through retirement where together they traveled the United States together. He was one of the founding members of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, Minn., where he was an active parishioner for over 50 years.
Dick developed a passion for fishing at an early age, enjoyed golf and woodworking, played bridge with neighbors and church friends for many years, and was a huge John Wayne fan. Behind a quiet personality was a quick wit and dry sense of humor. His greatest joy in life was his family. Holiday dinners were always filled with laughter, stories and lots of memories. We will remember him as a wise, gentle and patient soul who always saw the best in people.
Dick was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Mary; sisters: Pat (Richard) Powell and Doris (Robert) Poblocki. He is survived by wife, Mary; children: Patrick (Mary) Holmay and Ann (David) Engfer; brother, Jim; grandchildren: Dan (Dana) Holmay, Nick (Karen) Holmay, Eric (Ali) Holmay, Jon (Kayla) Charest, Lauren Engfer, Megan Engfer and Carley Engfer and great grandchildren: Isaac, Isabel, Eleanor, Grayson and Berlin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at The Church of St. Edward, 9401 Nesbitt Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55437. If you wish to attend the service virtually, you may do so by logging onto https://stedwardschurch.org/funerals five minutes before the service begins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy, consider making a donation to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (macular.org) in Dick’s name. Internment at Fort Snelling will be a private ceremony at a later date.