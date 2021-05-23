BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Richard (Dick) E. Holmay, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 91 at home in Bloomington, Minn.

Dick was born December 13, 1929 in Winona, Minn., to Edward and Mary (Cieminski)) Holmay. He graduated from Cotter High School and received his undergraduate degree from St. Mary’s University, both in Winona, Minn. Immediately after graduation he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany. On April 7, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary Margaret Schultz, in Winona, Minn. He later obtained an MBA from Marquette University at Milwaukee, Wis., and enjoyed a long, successful career with Honeywell.

He enjoyed traveling which began with an assignment on Saipan, Marianna Islands after he and Mary were married and continued through retirement where together they traveled the United States together. He was one of the founding members of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, Minn., where he was an active parishioner for over 50 years.