Richard Cocker

Richard Norton Cocker died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, in Miami, Fla., just minutes after Face Timing with his daughter.

Richard was born Feb. 4, 1941, to Merle (Bradt) and Norton Cocker in St. Charles, Minn.

Richard grew up in the town he loved, Winona. Many memories were made hopping trains, fishing, caddying at Westfield Golf Course and summers spent working on his grandparents’ farms in Saratoga, Minn. He lovingly talked about his childhood and his childhood friends and loved to reminisce and tell stories.

Richard led a full life. He attended colleges in Arizona and Chicago, earning a Masters Degree in rehabilitation. He faithfully served his country during the Vietnam Era. He loved traveling and exploring new places, including Guatemala where he served in the Peace Corps. He also spent time living in New York City and Chicago where he met his wife of 43 years, Mary Beth and had his two children. In 1989 he returned to his beloved hometown of Winona to raise his kids and to be near his mother, sister and large extended family. He worked as a psychologist in Winona for close to 30 years.