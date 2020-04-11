Richard Cocker

Richard Norton Cocker died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, in Miami, Fla., just minutes after Face Timing with his daughter.
Richard was born Feb. 4, 1941, to Merle (Bradt) and Norton Cocker in St. Charles, Minn.
Richard grew up in the town he loved, Winona. Many memories were made hopping trains, fishing, caddying at Westfield Golf Course and summers spent working on his grandparents’ farms in Saratoga, Minn. He lovingly talked about his childhood and his childhood friends and loved to reminisce and tell stories.
Richard led a full life. He attended colleges in Arizona and Chicago, earning a Masters Degree in rehabilitation. He faithfully served his country during the Vietnam Era. He loved traveling and exploring new places, including Guatemala where he served in the Peace Corps. He also spent time living in New York City and Chicago where he met his wife of 43 years, Mary Beth and had his two children. In 1989 he returned to his beloved hometown of Winona to raise his kids and to be near his mother, sister and large extended family. He worked as a psychologist in Winona for close to 30 years.
Richard loved nothing more than being with family, holiday gatherings, going out on the river, golfing, family reunions with many cousins, aunts and uncles, sharing memories with lifelong friends, his grandkids and his career helping people. Richard loved watching all sports and faithfully cheered on all the Winona teams. On a warm sunny day Richard could be found sitting in the sun on the porch or cruising up to Westfield Golf Course on his scooter to have a martini. Richard spent his last days on a Panama Canal cruise with his daughter where they had many laughs and made many memories.
Richard is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Beth (Klein); his son, Aaron (Teresa), of Milwaukee, Wis.; daughter, Amy Wright (Tom) of Rochester, Minn.; his beloved four grandsons, Eli, Alex, Richie and Jonah; a sister, Judy Styba of Winona; mother-in-law, Mary Klein (Winona Manor); two brothers-in-law, Kurt and John Klein; and many lifelong friends, cousins and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held this summer. Private family services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
