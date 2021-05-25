Richard Allen Harry

Born on October 2, 1938, he was the son of the late Rene and Angeline (Foegen) Harry. He attended Deer Creek Grade School and Alma High School, continuing his education at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On October 17, 1959, he married Kathryn Mueller at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Alma, WI.

As a junior in high school Richard was first employed at the gas station and garage in Alma, WI, where the Pier 4 Cafe is currently. Following that he worked for Harold Gustafson at “Gus’s Garage” and then the Alma Dock, by Dairyland Power, where he unloaded coal from barges. He often assisted family members with commercial fishing. Richard worked a short stint with Tri-State Builders before purchasing Harold Gustafson’s Studebaker dealership and garage, which became Alma Motors. He later purchased Willard Breckow’s Homelite chainsaw business, which grew to include Jonsered, Olympic, and Stihl chainsaws. At his peak he was the largest Stihl chainsaw dealer in the Tri-State area (WI-MN-MI). His business also included a wrecker service. Richard retired in 1997.