God received a faithful servant into his fold Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Richard A. Berg, 85, passed away from complications following a stroke at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. He was born May 9, 1934, to Arthur and Elvira (Kahoun) Berg in Milwaukee.
He lived in Lewiston and grew up in Mound, Minn., before graduating from Rushford High School in 1952. He received an associate’s degree in auto body from Dunwoody before serving in the Army reserves from 1957 to 1963. Dick graduated from Winona State University with a B.A. in industrial arts and education, a minor in geography, then a master’s in education. While teaching for over 40 years in Rushford, Lanesboro and Peterson, he received certificates in special education, SLBD, SLD and administration. He also was elementary principal in Lanesboro and Peterson. Dick started the wrestling program in Rushford and coached for many years. He drove school bus for over 50 years. He spent many summers working for the Tri-County Electric spray crew and Whispering Hills Girl Scout Camp.
Dick loved the outdoors and was active in Boy Scouts, Peterson Lions, Rushford American Legion, Good Shepherd Lutheran Board, Gideon’s Ministry and Lutheran Men in Mission. Dick was a wonderful singer, lover of all sports and jack of all trades. Always keeping God and family in the forefront of his life, he was active on the First Lutheran Church of Highland Board, choir and Sunday school.
He never had a cross word for anyone, nor did they for him. This kind and gentle man touched many lives, none more so than his family. Dick leaves a wife of 64 years, Linda; children, Derek (Merry) and Shelley (Tim Kunda) all of Rushford; brother, Ron (Margaret) Berg of Broomfield, Colo.; brother-in-law and close friend, Gene Olstad; grandchildren, Missy (Jeremiah) Edwards, Ashley (Erick Schulte), Tyler and Alyssa; nieces; and a nephew.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at First Lutheran Church of Highland, with Pastor Patricia Hinkie officiating. A visitation to celebrate Dick’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Hoff Funeral Homes in Rushford and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the R-P Mat Club or to the R-P Dance Team.