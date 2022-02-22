ONALASKA—Rev. Ronald G. Dommer, 89, of Onalaska, WI, went to his eternal home on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Rev. Dommer was born on the family farmstead in rural Winamac, Indiana, on February 22, 1932, to Otto and Mollie (Henning) Dommer. On August 9, 1958, he married Doris Warneck at St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in University City, Missouri.

Pastor Dommer attended Concordia Seminary schools in both Fort Wayne, IN, and St. Louis, MO, and was ordained in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in 1958. He served diligently in many churches across the country, the last being as senior pastor at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Winona, MN, and Messiah Lutheran Church in La Crescent, MN, before retiring in 2000. He enjoyed tending to his beautiful gardens in his free time.

Pastor Dommer is survived by his wife, Doris; two sons: Philip Dommer and his wife, Heidi, of St. Paul, MN, and their children: Simeon, Graham (Jacey), and Anna, and Tim Dommer of Port Richey, FL; a sister, Mary Abbott of Winamac, IN; his twin brother, Don (Hannah) Dommer of Winamac; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. He was preceded in death by numerous siblings and their spouses.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Rev. David H. Baumgarn will officiate. Burial will take place at McKinley Memorial Gardens in Winamac, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the hometown church which supported Rev. Dommer in the early years of his Seminary Training; St Paul Lutheran Church, (Denham) 6692 N 575 W, Winamac, IN 46996. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Well done thou good and faithful servant! – Matthew 25:21 (KJV)