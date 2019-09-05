INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Reuben Alitz, 89, of Inver Grove Heights, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1929, to Alvin and Selma Alitz and grew up on their farm in Altura.
He was a 1947 graduate of Lewiston-Altura High School. Reuben served in the U.S. Army after World War II and before the Korean War. Reuben married Vernice Ellinghuysen, April 28, 1951. They lived in Inver Grove Heights and raised three sons. He worked as a high school math teacher at Park High School in Cottage Grove and also coached football, basketball and track. He was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Reuben was avid bowler and bowled in several leagues over 30 years. He loved spending time at the family farm.
Reuben is survived by three sons, Robert (Diane) Alitz of Maplewood, Minnesota, Paul (Nancy) Alitz of Hastings, Minnesota, and Richard (Liz) Alitz of Lake City, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Ashley Alitz, Lauren (Nate) Meyer, Lisa (Jordan) Krause, Emily (Brendon) Smith, Matthew Alitz, and Hannah Alitz; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Meyer and Conrad Meyer; sister-in-law, Irene Nerison of Maple Grove; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St. E., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment in Emanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Luncheon following the service. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com.