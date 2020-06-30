Return to homepage ×
Regina Kowalski, 94, of Winona died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.
A Mass of christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Casmir’s Catholic Church in Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is Assisting the family.
