PIEPERS VALLEY—Raymond D. Lisowski, 81, of Piepers Valley, rural Fountain City died Monday, September 6, 2021 at Saint Anne’s Extended Healthcare in Winona.

Ray was born December 21, 1939 in Arcadia to Peter and Olga (Konsella) Lisowski. He served in the Army National Guard. Ray and Sandra Gensmer met on a blind date, and were married May 11, 1963 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church at Norton. They made their home in Winona and raised their four children in Winona. Ray worked as a machinist for several years at Witte Moldcraft in Homer and later for Lake Center Industries as a Production Manager. In retirement, Ray and Sandy moved to Piepers Valley.

Ray had a passion for hunting and guns. Having taught gun safety, marksmanship and silhouette shooting, as well as hunting bear, deer, squirrel and ducks. Woodworking and metal working were also passions of Ray. He made cribs for all his grandchildren, as well as jewelry boxes, woodcarvings and gun parts. Ray loved being around kids, as he drove school bus for Cochrane Fountain City Schools in his retirement. Ray was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.