Ralph A. Oldham, age 82, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 30, 1939, in Utica Township, Winona County, to Theodore and Alice (Krenzke) Oldham. He attended school at North Warren, Immanuel-Silo, and Lewiston. He graduated from the Lewiston High School in 1957, and honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1962 to 1964, which included a tour in Korea.
Ralph was united in marriage with Kay F. Mueller on November 4, 1967, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church – Silo, and they enjoyed 53 wonderful years together, living in Winona throughout their married life.
He was employed with Rush Products for 15 years, and later for 23 years with the Watkins Home in Winona, retiring as the Director of Building and Grounds.
Ralph was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of traveling, as well as dancing and listening to old time and Country-Western music. He loved playing his guitar, singing and having jam sessions with the Country Four Band, and learning to play the steel guitar was great joy to him.
Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Ralph is lovingly survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Melany (Brian) Fox; grandson, Bowe Graves; step-grandchildren: Alec Fox and Bailey Fox; brother: Arnold (Delores) Oldham; sisters-in-law: Judy Oldham and Ethel Long; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by an infant son; his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; one sister; three brothers; a brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; a niece and a nephew.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:30 AM on Monday, August 9, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha St., Winona. The Reverend Matthew Schoell will officiate. After the service, there will be a luncheon served at the church. Following the luncheon, Ralph will be laid to rest at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lewiston, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors.
Pallbearers will be: Bowe Graves, Duane Oldham, Tyler Fegre, Roger Fegre, Terry Oldham, and James Hoefs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Larry Graves, Brian Fox, Donald Matthees, Allen Larson, James Nelson, and Bruce Volkmann.
Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ralph’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.