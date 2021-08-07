Ralph A. Oldham, age 82, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 30, 1939, in Utica Township, Winona County, to Theodore and Alice (Krenzke) Oldham. He attended school at North Warren, Immanuel-Silo, and Lewiston. He graduated from the Lewiston High School in 1957, and honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1962 to 1964, which included a tour in Korea.

Ralph was united in marriage with Kay F. Mueller on November 4, 1967, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church – Silo, and they enjoyed 53 wonderful years together, living in Winona throughout their married life.

He was employed with Rush Products for 15 years, and later for 23 years with the Watkins Home in Winona, retiring as the Director of Building and Grounds.

Ralph was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.

He will be remembered for his enjoyment of traveling, as well as dancing and listening to old time and Country-Western music. He loved playing his guitar, singing and having jam sessions with the Country Four Band, and learning to play the steel guitar was great joy to him.