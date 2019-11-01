Phylliss Johnson

Phylliss Mae Johnson, 91, of Winona passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, Winona.
Phyllis Mae was born Feb. 23, 1928, in Minneapolis to Gordon and Lucille (Lavesson) Weishorn. She graduated from Winona Senior High School and the College of Saint Teresa, Winona. On July 15, 1950, she married Harry S. Johnson Jr. in Winona, and he preceded her in death on April 6, 1991. Phylliss worked for Bell Telephone until her retirement.
She was a longtime member of First Congregational Church, Winona and many organizations; TOPS, Sequoia Club, PEO, Shriners and AAUW.
Phylliss loved her cat Toby, traveling, going to plays, musicals and symphonies, playing cards at Westfield and spending time with family and friends who she loved dearly.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Heise, Winona; two nieces, Lucretia and Kimberly; one nephew, Philip; grandnephews, Max and Russell; grandnieces, Sabrina and Kate; and many friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Chapel of Our Lady, Saint Anne Extended Healthcare, Winona with the Reverend Danielle Bartz officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
Special thank you to all the staff at St. Anne’s for the wonderful, loving care of Phylliss and to her friends Sherry and Lee Bisek and JoAnn Hawk and Winona Health.
Visitation will begin at noon Monday at the Chapel.
Memorials can be directed to St. Anne Extended Healthcare and First Congregational Church, Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory, Winona, and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.