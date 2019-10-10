ROCHESTER, Minn. — Phyllis (Laska) Beeman, 82, of Rochester passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from pancreatic cancer.
Her visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at The Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, at 974 Skyline Drive SW, Rochester, where she was a member. Her memorial service will be the following day at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the church. Friends may call at 1:30 p.m. before the service. There will be no viewing as she donated her body to Mayo Clinic for anatomical study. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Phyllis was born in Winona, October 18, 1936, to William and Pearl Laska. She graduated in 1954, from Winona Senior High School. She was formerly married to Max Singer and then Michael Kapustik.
On April 11, 1986, she married her longtime friend, Karl Beeman, in Winona, at St. Mary’s Church. They had a “nifty” life together and enjoyed many trips to Hy-Vee for breakfast. Mrs. Beeman retired from TRW in Winona, in 1999, after 15 years of employment. After retirement, she was a school crossing guard for several years and she enjoyed many Philipps Bus Tours with her special friend, Kathy Meyers, which took them all over the U.S. and beyond. She was an avid animal lover and owned dogs and cats her entire life, many of them adopted. She kept many small critters fed, that frequented her front yard. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her husband, her family, friends in Winona and Rochester, and her special friends at meetings.
Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Karl; seven children, Kim (Tim) Baumann, Kay (Roger) Bachman, Steve (Joy) Singer, Al Singer, Tracy (Clint) Curfman, Wendy Kapustik and Wanda (Steve) Barber; three stepchildren, Bernadette (Jim) Ganino, Monica Beeman (husband, Jim Nyhus), Eve (Ken) Kavaliauskas; 17 grandchildren, Tori, Courtney, Nickolas, Erik, Mandy, Jessica, Noah, Sierra, Summer, Amber, Catie, Jessica, Mari, Kara, Karl, Thomas and Alec; eight great-grandchildren, Jeffery, Braydon, Donovan, Ransom, Dacotah, Milayna, Colton and Brennan; and her loving dog, Teddy. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Pearl Laska; her brother, Kenneth Laska; her sister, Betty Rossin; an infant son, Scott Michael Kapustik; and two stepsons, Matthew Beeman and Mark Beeman.
A thank you to all of the Heartland Hospice Care providers, especially nurse Jenny. Phyllis is united now with her family members and four legged friends who welcomed her home.