Philip A. Dockendorff

Phil went home to his Heavenly Father on October 6, 2021. Preceded in death by parents James A. and Evelyn J. (Herricks) Dockendorff and special friend Gayle Godfrey. Survived by children: Daniel (Jennifer), Sherry (Mike) Vacek; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; brothers: James J. (Irene), Chuck (Kay) and Bill (Chris); and many nieces and nephews. He was born in La Crosse, Wis., and moved to the Twin Cities in 1985. He worked designing HVAC systems for commercial buildings. He loved to sing and was a member of his church choir for many years.
Services will be held at First Memorial Funeral Chapel in St. Paul, Minn., on October 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.