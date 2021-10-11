Philip A. Dockendorff

Phil went home to his Heavenly Father on October 6, 2021. Preceded in death by parents James A. and Evelyn J. (Herricks) Dockendorff and special friend Gayle Godfrey. Survived by children: Daniel (Jennifer), Sherry (Mike) Vacek; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; brothers: James J. (Irene), Chuck (Kay) and Bill (Chris); and many nieces and nephews. He was born in La Crosse, Wis., and moved to the Twin Cities in 1985. He worked designing HVAC systems for commercial buildings. He loved to sing and was a member of his church choir for many years.