Peter Kuklinski

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peter J. Kuklinski, 79, of Winona passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. He was born July 1, 1940, to Andrew and Margaret (Lynch) Kuklinski.

Pete graduated from Winona High School in 1958 and at the age of 18, went to Rochester Country Club where he was the Caddy Master, and the following year became the assistant golf pro.

In 1961 he joined the Army and was stationed in Fort Carson, Colo. Golf was part of his Army life also as he ran the golf course 19 of the 23 months he was in service.

He spent two years as the teaching pro at the Medinah Country Club near Chicago, Ill. Three members of the Medinah Country Club sponsored Pete on the Professional Golfers Association tour for two years. Golf took Pete and Darlene all over as he played in multiple PGA events—The Byron Nelson, Doral, Bing Crosby, etc. He also played on the Caribbean Tour.

Following the tour, Pete and Darlene moved to Jacksonville, Ill., where he was the golf professional and the last 10 years, he was both the golf pro and general manager, retiring after 25 years of service.

Pete is a life member of the PGA Half Century Club, which recognizes individuals who have been Professional Golfers Assoc. members for 50 years or more.