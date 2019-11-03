RUSHFORD — Pernella C. Landsverk, 99, of Rushford died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Highland Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Peterson. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford is assisting the family with arrangements.
