ROLLINGSTONE — Pauline “Polly” A. Trotter, 77, of Rollingstone died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Polly was born Aug. 1, 1942, to Wilfred and Margaret (Kandell) Doucette in Escabana, Michigan. She graduated from Holy Name High School in 1960. After high school she met James Trotter. They fell in love and were married May 5, 1962. They later moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for 11 years, before relocating to Winona. She worked as a photo-finishing artist for Camera Art for 25 years. Polly enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping and especially spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; one son, Tom of Minneapolis. Polly is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Margaret; son, James; parents, Wilfred and Margaret Doucette; grandparents; and many other family members.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Rollingstone. Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to an organization of donor’s choice. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview is assisting the family.