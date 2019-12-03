HOUSTON, Minn. — Paul James Wheaton, 76, of Houston went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab. in Houston. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Money Creek Cemetery. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
