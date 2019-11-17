Paul Brian Kintzle, 51, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Paul was born Dec. 16, 1967, in Buffalo, New York, to Al (Elwood) and Mary Kintzle.
His family moved to Winona in 1972, when his father took a position with Bay State Milling. Paul graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1986 and then attended and graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1991. With his gift of gab he found his career niche in sales and worked for many years at Fastenal, before moving into the banking industry. His career took him to Seattle, but he missed his beloved Winona and moved back “home.” Upon his return, he was presented an opportunity to buy into Betty Jo Byoloski’s; thus his career as a bar/restaurant owner began, which lasted 20 years. His gregarious and outgoing personality was perfectly suited to the careers he chose.
Paul and Rachel McLafferty were married in 2004. They later divorced, but this union produced four wonderful children, Dawson, Ethan, Gavin and Kaitlyn, who were the apple of their father’s eye. He is survived by his two brothers, David of Dubuque, Iowa, and Brad “Vince” (Erin) of Broomfield, Colorado; and his sister, Leslie (Greg Scarborough) of Winona. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.