Patricia “Patty” (Lietha) Verdick, 75, of Winona passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.
Patty was born to Oliver and Marada (Auer) Lietha March 17, 1945, at home in the town of Belvidere, Buffalo County, Wis., the fourth of five children. Her birthplace in Rose Valley, was known for the pink, wild roses that grew along the crushed rock road. At age two, her family moved to a sand prairie dairy farm north of Buffalo City.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alma, Wis. Her baptismal sponsors were her aunt and uncle, Lorraine and Clarence Lietha. Her confirmation verse was John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world that He gave His own Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.”
She married Harry August Verdick Jr., Oct. 6, 1973, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Born to this union were daughter, Sara Janine in 1974, and son, Brian Lee in 1979.
Her education began in a one-room school in Rose Valley, town of Belvidere, with grades five through eight being spent in Cochrane, Wis. She graduated in a small class of 53, from Cochrane-Fountain City High School in 1963. She earned a secretarial certificate from Winona Secretarial School and was a part-time student at Winona State University.
She began her employment in 1963, as a seamstress for Winona Knitting Mills and later as a secretary for Bauman/Merkel Insurance Agency. An opportunity to work at Winona State University transitioned into a job she loved, which was working as secretary/office manager for the English Department from 1969 to 2010.
Patty will be remembered for her love of iris gardening at her home in Goodview and baking cookies to share with her friends and relatives. She was a former member of the choirs at Central Lutheran Church in Winona and Redeemer Lutheran Church in Goodview. She was presently a member of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona, and of its Johanna Circle.
Patty will be missed by her daughter, Sara (Jason) Mullen-Hornung, Clintonville, Wis.; son, Brian Verdick, Winona; grandson, Eric M. Mullen, Winona; sister, Marilyn (Roger) Youngbauer, La Crosse, Wis.; brothers, Gene Lietha, Solon Springs, Wis., and Neil (Janet) Lietha, Buffalo City; in-laws, John Verdick, Wabasha, Minn., Robert (Donna) Verdick, Winona, Judy Discher, La Crosse and Charlotte (Phillip) Bronk, La Crosse; 11 nieces and nephews, including a special niece and goddaughter, Jenny Chapman, Stoddard, Wis.; as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Marada Lietha; husband of 36 years, Harry Verdick Jr.; brother, Bert Lietha; mother-in-law, Adeline Killian; father-in-law. Harry Verdick Sr.; brothers-in-law, Alan Dale Discher and August Verdick; and sisters-in-law, Sherry Verdick, Judy Lietha and Virginia Lietha.
Due to current health restrictions and concerns, a family service will be held at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. The service stream can be viewed on Patty’s obituary page at www.watkowski-mulyck.com, when it becomes available.
Patty will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery beside her husband, Harry, who preceded her in death March 15, 2010.
Memorials may be directed to the Upper Midwest Multiple Sclerosis Society of America, 200 12th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55145, or to St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
