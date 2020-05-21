× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia “Patty” (Lietha) Verdick, 75, of Winona passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.

Patty was born to Oliver and Marada (Auer) Lietha March 17, 1945, at home in the town of Belvidere, Buffalo County, Wis., the fourth of five children. Her birthplace in Rose Valley, was known for the pink, wild roses that grew along the crushed rock road. At age two, her family moved to a sand prairie dairy farm north of Buffalo City.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alma, Wis. Her baptismal sponsors were her aunt and uncle, Lorraine and Clarence Lietha. Her confirmation verse was John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world that He gave His own Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.”

She married Harry August Verdick Jr., Oct. 6, 1973, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Born to this union were daughter, Sara Janine in 1974, and son, Brian Lee in 1979.

Her education began in a one-room school in Rose Valley, town of Belvidere, with grades five through eight being spent in Cochrane, Wis. She graduated in a small class of 53, from Cochrane-Fountain City High School in 1963. She earned a secretarial certificate from Winona Secretarial School and was a part-time student at Winona State University.