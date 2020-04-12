× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia “Pat” Christine Sobotta passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Pat was born March 13, 1939, the 11th child to Genevieve (Breyer) and Stephen Molitor in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Pat married Evarist “Bud” Sobotta on Oct. 13, 1956, having celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Pat is survived by her children, Rose (Bill) Cyert, Patrick (Karen) Sobotta, Randy (Dawn) Sobotta and Roxanne (Jeff) Guenther; grandchildren, Matthew (Andrea) Cyert, Michelle (Zachary) Schmidtknecht, Michael (Celeste) Cyert, Nikki (Julie) Sobotta, Michael (Elizabeth) Sobotta, Melissa Sobotta, Jami (Matt) Sobotta, Jarret (Amanda) Sobotta, Jaxson (Shayelynn) Sobotta; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Ellen Schlesser; brothers, Eymard and Lambert Molitor; and many nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Evarist; brothers, Stephen and Franklin; sisters, Catherine, Virginia, Caroline, Genevieve and Geraldine; great-grandchildren, Kaya Cyert and Zaiya Sobotta.

Because of current health concerns, a celebration of life and funeral are being planned for a future date and will be announced later.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Pat’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.