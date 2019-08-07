EDINA, Minn. -- Patricia “Pat” Ann Cieminski, 87, of Edina passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.
Pat was born in Rollingstone, Minnesota, the daughter of Theodore and Margaret Arnoldy. She graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Rollingstone and attended secretarial school in Winona prior to working as a secretary for Watkins. Pat married Donald Cieminski in 1954 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone. Don and Pat moved to Minneapolis to begin their family of four daughters, which eventually grew to include two granddaughters and three great-granddaughters.
Pat was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church and volunteered at AARP in the Mall of America. She loved watching Vikings games and walking her dogs. She was a world-traveler and an avid reader. Her needlework and her recipes will be passed down for generations to come. To her family, Pat was a loving wife, mother and friend, who will be deeply missed, but her loving memory will live on.
Pat is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Debra, Denise, Deanna and Darlene; granddaughters, Kristin and Lorin; great-granddaughters, Ryleigh, Kenna and Evynn; and her brother, Jim. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Eileen.
A Mass and reception will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at “Aurora on France,” 6500 France Ave. S., Edina, Minnesota, 55435. Parking is available in the Fairview-Southdale sky-way ramp on 65th Street. Call (952) 848-8888 for more details.
The family prefers memorials go to Opportunity Partners; donations can be made at https://opportunities.networkforgood.com/.