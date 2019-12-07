Patricia A. Palmquist, 72, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
Patricia was born March 10, 1947, in La Crosse, to Robert and Luella (Schiebstad) Todd. She graduated from Houston High School. In 1966, she married Paul Palmquist, whom she later divorced. Patricia and Paul’s marriage gave them their son, Steve. Patricia was a very proud grandmother to Steve’s children, Kara and Payton. Patricia was a kind and reserved woman.
She is survived by her son, Steve Palmquist; and grandchildren, Kara and Payton Palmquist. She is also survived by siblings, Janice (Dale) Nelson, Richard (Doris) Todd, Alta (Stan) Mueller, Linda Hanson, Dan (Kathy) Todd, Mike Todd; sister-in-law, Karen Todd (wife of Dennis); and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dennis and Jim.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Hoff Funeral Home Chapel, Houston, Minn., led by a funeral celebrant. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. A burial will follow the service in Money Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the family in order to donate the money in her honor. Please share a memory of Patricia and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.