Patricia H. Petschow

Patricia H. Petschow, 65, of Winona passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until a closing prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St., in Winona. A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

