× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Foss, 75 passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona. She was born in Whitehall, Wis., July 20, 1945, to Norman and Jurdice (Olson) Foss. Patricia graduated from Whitehall Memorial High School in 1963.

Patricia was co-founder of Technical Die Casting in Stockton, and later became the CEO of Equality Die Cast in Winona. A die-hard Packers fan, she also enjoyed fishing for muskies, gardening, and most of all attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a snowbird for a couple of years in Florida, where she enjoyed walking on the beach and collecting seashells.

She is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Jeff) Sweningson and Sherry (Jason) Brickner; five grandsons, Shawn (Rachel), Brandon, Tyler, Ben and Justin; five siblings, Joyce (James) Rickard, Norman (Margaret) Foss, Janet (Fred) Staff, James (Judy) Foss and Rich (Linda) Foss; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Foss; sister, Elaine Foss; and parents, Norman and Jurdice Foss.

Her daughters would like to thank the staff at Sugar Loaf Senior Living Center and Winona Hospice for the loving care that was extended to Pat.