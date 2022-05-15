WINONA — Patricia A. Lehnertz, age 91, a longtime resident of the Winona area, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Watkins Manor in Winona.
Visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, Minn., on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again at the church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.