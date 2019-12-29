HOLMEN, Wis./ROCHESTER, Minn. — Patrice Gatzlaff, 70, of Holmen and formerly of Rochester passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen, with visitation an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House, Rochester. A complete obituary will be provided. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
