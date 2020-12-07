Otto Fred (Frederick) Meisch, 85, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, Minn., from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was born Aug. 16, 1935, at Winona General Hospital to Otto and Dora (Dorathy Drenckhahn) Meisch. He attended school in Altura, Minn. He served a brief enlistment in the U.S. Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base. He married Mary Ann Lien July 8, 1972, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wabasha. They made their home in Altura.

He spent the majority of his life working on the family farm. He worked for a time at the Dodge dealership in maintenance and mechanics, and he owned a Standard Oil Service Station for a short time both in Winona. In his earlier years he proudly owned several Harley Davidson motorcycles and he really enjoyed attending the hill climbs at Whitewater. He enjoyed working on small engines, electronics, and Ham Radios. He also entertained family and friends playing his accordion. In retirement, Otto and his dog, Pluto, also enjoyed riding along with Jack Neumann on the liquor delivery route.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, Otto and Dora; six siblings, Rosella (Earl) Felsch, Bernette (Donald) Maschka, Marion Meisch (infant), Robert (Leona) Meisch, Gene (Joyce) Meisch, and Nicholas (Darlene) Meisch. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Jehovah Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Altura. Masks are required for anyone wishing to attend. In lieu of flowers or memorials, consider donations to the Jehovah Lutheran Church in Altura or Winona Area Humane Society, or any charity donor’s of choice. Hoff Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.