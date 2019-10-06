ROCHESTER, Minn. — Oscar Arlan Hildestad, 83, of Rochester passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Seasons Hospice House.
He is survived by his wife, Elnora; three children, Craig (Vickie) Hildestad, Dan (Kathy) Hildestad and Julie (Joe) Moorhead; six grandchildren, Mike (Molly), Kaitlin, Jordan, Ashlee, Samuel and Thomas; one great-granddaughter, Freya. He is further survived by his sisters, Marlys (Richard) Pianin and Carol (Richard) Nelson; sister-in-law, Anita Brand; brother-in-law, Melvin Brand.
Arlan was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Harriet, Lucille, Olive and Eileen.
You have free articles remaining.
Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, or Seasons Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. A memorial service for Arlan will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, with Pastor Adam Koglin officiating. The visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery Columbarium.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.