Orvin M. Henderson

Orvin M. Henderson

Orvin M. Henderson, 88, of Fountain City, WI, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, following a short illness.

Visitation 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona, and also from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Burial with military honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for online condolences and a complete obituary.

