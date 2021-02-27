Orvin Kaste

ALMA, Wis. — Orvin E. Kaste, 93, of Alma died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha. He was born March 28, 1927, in Herold, Wis., to Arthur and Lorena (Iberg) Kaste. Orvin attended school in Alma and farmed with his brother, Lavern on the family farm. He served with the U.S. Army 1951 to 1953, part of that time as an ambulance driver in Korea. He has been a longtime member of the American Legion. After he left the farm in 1971 and moved to Alma, Orvin worked for the city of Alma for seven years. In 1978 he began 12 years of work with Dairyland Power Cooperative. He also volunteered with the tundra swan study and counts at Rieck’s Lake Park near Alma. Orvin was a square dancer and he enjoyed being with friends at the senior dining site in Alma. He moved to the Pepin Health and Rehab facility in Pepin, Wis. in 2015 and then to St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha in March 2019. Orvin was a kind and caring man, a real gentleman. He had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him. Orvin is survived by sister-in-law, Colleen Kaste; and brother-in-law, LaVerd Kindschy; nieces and nephews and other extended family as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lorena; sisters, Lucille (Willard) Kennen, Wilma (Roy) Risch and Bernice (LaVerd) Kindschy; brothers, Lavern and Hilbert (Colleen) Kaste. No service will be held at this time. Burial will be held at the Herold Cemetery, Herold, Wis. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pepin United Methodist Church, 504 2nd St., Pepin, Wis. 54759 or to a charity of your choice. Talbot Family Funeral Homes of Alma assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.talbot funeralhomes.com.