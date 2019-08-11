LA CRESCENT — Nyla Joyce (Steve) Diekrager, 85, of La Crescent passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Springbrook Village of La Crescent.
Nyla was born June 22, 1934, to Ben and Emma (Moldenhauer) Steve and lived in Moldenhauer’s Store in Nodine. A short time later, her family moved to Rose Valley, on the Moldenhauer farm. During her early childhood, Nyla’s family moved to farms in rural Sparta and Bangor, Wisconsin, before they purchased a farm near Ridgeway, which later became the Schroeder farm.
Nyla was a graduate of Winona High School. She later married Donald Diekrager in 1952, and they farmed together on Richmond Ridge until 1989. Nyla then worked at the Nodine Truck Stop for several years. In their retirement years, Nyla and Don put buttons together for Express-A-Button, from their home on Richmond Ridge, where they lived until moving to Springbrook in November 2018. Don preceded Nyla in death June 19, 2019. Nyla was a life-long, active member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine.
Nyla is survived by two sons, Dennis (Bonnie) and Allan (Laurie); a daughter, Kristy (Karl) Herrmann; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; one sister, Sandra Schroeder; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Don, she was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas; a sister, Janiece Ness and her husband, Grant; and a brother-in-law, Roger Schroeder.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Nodine. Pastor James Mumm will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.