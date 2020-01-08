NELSON, Wis. — Norman H. Bork, 80, of Nelson passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Mayo Hospital, Rochester.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church, Cochrane, Wis. Burial to immediately follow at Buffalo City Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 and again one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.