Norma Matar Double, 84, of Winona, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI.

Norma Jean was born September 15, 1936, in Saginaw, MI to Sam and Lorena (Haddad) Matar. She graduated from Port Huron High School and attended St. Clair Community College in Port Huron, MI. On May 11, 1968, she married Paul B. Double in Grace Episcopal Church in Port Huron, MI. Together they raised three sons: John Paul, Eric, and Matthew.

Norma held many career titles over the years: a secretary for Diamond Crystal Salt Co. (St. Clair, MI); administrative assistant with WNB Financial (formerly, Winona National Bank); co-owner of Montgomery Wards, Winds-N-Waters, The Sports Store, an Apartment Complex (Goodview, MN), Duds-N-Suds Laundromat & Car Wash, Mall Coin Cleaners, Laurie’s Custom Canvas (West Palm Beach, FL); and was a telecommunications operator for Sprint. But her best career was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was state secretary for the Lebanese Association for the State of Michigan. She was involved with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church ECW and the W-K Elementary PTA. Norma was a passionate QVC deal finder as well as the Activities Director and Transportation Coordinator for three busy sons.