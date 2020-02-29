Norma Laqua

LEWISTON — Norma Jean (Pierce) Laqua, 76, of Lewiston died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor, after a short illness. Norma was born to Simmons and Hazel (Roth) Pierce June 12, 1943, at the family farm near Utica. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1961. Following high school she work as a nanny for Jim and Pat Luehman for a year. Norma went on to work for the Altura Turkey Plant for 34 years. She then worked for Riverside Electronics in Lewiston for 14 years, until her retirement.

Norma and Ron “Poncho” Laqua were married July 2, 1977. He died March 17, 1989.

She had been a member of the Utica Presbyterian Church, the Utica Victory 4H Club, South Utica Homemakers and volunteered as a 4H adult leader and volunteered for the Winona County Fair. She also enjoyed showing Guernsey cattle during the 4-H at both the county and state fair.