Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:30 AM at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Fountain City. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 AM, until the hour of the service. Burial will be held at Fountain City Public Cemetery at a later date.To read the full story of Norma’s life, please visit www.talbotfuneralhomes.com